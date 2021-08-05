Va. City Defied Church's Rights Over Tax Break, Justices Told

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A Virginia city violated a church's First Amendment rights by overruling the church's classification of its workers as ministers and denying them a property tax break for religious ministers, the church told the U.S. Supreme Court Thursday. The city of Fredericksburg illegally determined that Josh and Anacari Storms of the New Life In Christ Church were not ministers in the church over the church's own determination that they were, the church told the justices. The church asked the justices to overturn a lower-court decision that affirmed the city's denial of the property tax exemption to the Stormses. Under state law, real...

