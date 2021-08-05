Iowa Justices Told About 8th Circ. Ruling On COVID Coverage

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Selective Insurance Company of America recently urged the Iowa Supreme Court to consider a pro-insurer Eighth Circuit ruling to decide whether COVID-19 pandemic-related closure orders caused covered losses to a Des Moines golf and country club. Last week, the insurer told the Iowa high court to look to Oral Surgeons, P.C. v. Cincinnati Ins. Co. in which the Eighth Circuit, applying Iowa law, held that pandemic-related business losses — like those to Wakonda Club — don't cause "physical loss of or damage to" property triggering coverage. The Eighth Circuit's ruling — the first by a federal appellate court — held an...

