Wash. Justices Say Couple Can Seek $1.7M From Insurer

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 5:57 PM EDT) -- A couple can seek $1.7 million from the insurer of a contractor accused of shoddy construction of their home, a unanimous Washington Supreme Court ruled Thursday, finding that a lower court properly held that the amount was reasonable. The supreme court overturned a divided appeals court panel's decision that the amount of a covenant agreement between Jefferey and Anna Wood and the Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Co. policyholder was unreasonable. The appeals court's decision, the high court ruled, was based on "its own mistaken assessment of damages in this case." The justices pointed out that the appeals court majority did not properly...

