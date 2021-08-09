Stadium Builders Blame Each Other In £4.4M Rugby Suit

Law360, London (August 9, 2021, 6:06 PM BST) -- Two construction companies targeted in a £4.4 million ($6.1 million) lawsuit by the governing body for English rugby union have blamed each other for defective renovation works on the sport's landmark London stadium. In two separate July 30 defenses, Clark Smith Partnership Ltd. blames poor installation of buried power transmission cables by FM Conway Ltd. for waterlogging issues, while FM Conway says the problem is with CSP's design. The Rugby Football Union sued the two companies in April after discovering problems with renovation work to the English rugby team's home arena Twickenham Stadium ahead of a major tournament in 2015. The RFU...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS