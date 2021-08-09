Lloyd's Underwriters Settle £2.5M Factory Fire Suit

Law360, London (August 9, 2021, 1:37 PM BST) -- A group of Lloyd's of London underwriters has settled a £2.5 million ($3.5 million) claim from the owners of a burnt-down polystyrene factory, after they told a court they weren't liable because the owners made false representations when taking out cover. The underwriting members of Lloyd's syndicate 1991 reached a High Court settlement with Quality Pack Ltd., which makes polystyrene boxes used for takeaway fish and chips and kebabs, over the factory's claim for a payout to cover damage from a fire that started in their building and completely destroyed a business park. The settlement was confirmed by court order, but...

