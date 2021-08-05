CIT Backs Anti-Dumping Duties Against Chinese Chlorine Cos.

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 6:37 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade backed the U.S. Department of Commerce's anti-dumping tariffs against two importers of a chemical used to purify water, saying Commerce reasonably chose the data it relied on to calculate the levies. Commerce had used data from Mexican producers to calculate final 32.23% and 58.07% tariffs against chlorinated isocyanurates, or chlorinated isos, produced by Heze Huayi Chemical Co. Ltd. and Juancheng Kangtai Chemical Co. Ltd. The businesses had rebuked the final levies in trade court, arguing that surrogate information from Malaysian producers best represented their production costs in China. But CIT Judge Timothy Reif disagreed, saying...

