DC Circ. Must Back FCC Rate Cap Order, Trade Group Says

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 6:31 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit should not hesitate to back a Federal Communications Commission regulatory change meant to clean up the often "unscrupulous" toll-free calling industry, trade group USTelecom has told the appeals court. In an amicus brief filed Thursday, the broadband and communications trade group said the FCC rightly limited the fees that carriers can charge each other for completing long-distance toll-free calls, choosing USTelecom's much lower rate cap proposal instead of a plan from a call-completion middle man. "The Commission, as it has successfully done in the past to combat similar arbitrage schemes, adopted a rate cap in the [October order...

