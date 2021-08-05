EPA's 'Mild Suggestion' Can't Be Challenged, 9th Circ. Says

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday affirmed the dismissal of an Administrative Procedure Act lawsuit challenging the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's guidance recommending a new water toxicity test, finding that the guidance was merely a "mild suggestion" — not a final action — and can't be challenged under the APA. In a 14-page published opinion written by U.S. Circuit Court Judge Eric D. Miller, a unanimous three-judge panel held that the 2010 guidance gave permitting agencies the option of using a new statistical Test of Significant Toxicity, or TST test, in assessing water toxicity, but the suggestion wasn't a command, and it...

