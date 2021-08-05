PTAB Lets Samsung Drop Reviews, Not Show Ericsson Pact

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 9:09 PM EDT) -- A split Patent Trial and Appeal Board is letting Samsung drop 30 challenges against Ericsson's patents without requiring the parties to file their settlement agreement, with a dissenting judge arguing that the board's decision "disregards anti-competitive concerns." In an opinion issued Tuesday, the PTAB said that Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. can dismiss its petitions for inter partes review of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson's patents without filing the companies' settlement in May that ended the patent disputes between them. Though filing a written version of the agreement would have been statutorily required if the review proceedings already began, doing so in this case...

