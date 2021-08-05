Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

PTAB Lets Samsung Drop Reviews, Not Show Ericsson Pact

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 9:09 PM EDT) -- A split Patent Trial and Appeal Board is letting Samsung drop 30 challenges against Ericsson's patents without requiring the parties to file their settlement agreement, with a dissenting judge arguing that the board's decision "disregards anti-competitive concerns."

In an opinion issued Tuesday, the PTAB said that Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. can dismiss its petitions for inter partes review of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson's patents without filing the companies' settlement in May that ended the patent disputes between them.

Though filing a written version of the agreement would have been statutorily required if the review proceedings already began, doing so in this case...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

PTAB Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!