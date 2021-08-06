Pa. Court Pulls Nursing Home Death Suit Out Of Arbitration

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 7:56 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania Superior Court panel has revived a suit alleging a nursing home is responsible for the wrongful death of a woman in its care, finding that there's a lingering question over whether the patient was competent enough to sign an arbitration agreement. The three-judge panel on Thursday overturned a Luzerne County court's decision to send into arbitration claims that Timber Ridge Health Care Center caused serious injuries to Valerie Holminski, leading to the 66-year-old's death in May 2012. Holminski signed a binding document on the day of her transfer into Timber Ridge on October 1, 2008, that required all disputes...

