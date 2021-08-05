Pa. Justices Snub Appeal Over Ex-Judge's Defamation Case

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal of a decision allowing an ex-Philadelphia County judge to move forward with claims that a onetime city prosecutor ruined his chances in a local judicial race after claiming the judge called him by a derogatory name. In turning down the appeal, the justices upheld a March decision by the state's Commonwealth Court finding that further litigation was needed to determine whether Simon Haileab, a onetime assistant district attorney in Philadelphia, could invoke sovereign immunity to dodge defamation claims from ex-Judge Vincent Melchiorre. The high court did not comment on the case...

