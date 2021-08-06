Sills Cummis Adds New Practice Chair, Real Estate Atty

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 2:54 PM EDT) -- Sills Cummis & Gross PC has picked up two new members, both from Morristown, New Jersey-based law firms, who are planning to help the firm expand its footprint in the Garden State. Keith R. Hemming joined the firm's litigation department and will chair its construction and energy law practice, and Frank J. Vitolo joined the real estate department with a focus on land use and redevelopment, Sills Cummis announced Thursday. Hemming was a partner at McElroy Deutsch Mulvaney & Carpenter LLP, where he worked for 18 years, and Vitolo was a partner at Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti LLP, where...

