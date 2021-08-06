EPA Tells Justices GHG Rule Appeals Target Future Policy

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 6:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency told the U.S. Supreme Court not to review a decision vacating the Trump administration's rollback of Obama-era greenhouse gas emissions standards because the agency has no intention to resurrect the rules, making the petitions "little more than a request for an impermissible advisory opinion." The EPA, dozens of blue states and cities, some of the nation's largest electric utilities, and numerous public health and environmental organizations teamed up Thursday to urge the justices to reject requests for it to review the D.C. Circuit's decision to strike down the Trump administration's Clean Power Plan. The multiple petitions...

