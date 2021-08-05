Robinhood Backers Prep Sell-Off That Could Raise $3.4B

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Nearly 20 early Robinhood investors are prepping a staggered sell-off of shares in the stock-trading platform shortly after its public debut, in a massive secondary offering that could top $3.4 billion. Funds affiliated with venture investors such as New Enterprise Associates, Ribbit Capital, Thrive Capital and Andreessen Horowitz will trim their holdings in Robinhood Markets Inc., selling up to 97.9 million shares combined, the California-headquartered company said in a Thursday regulatory filing. Robinhood is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the offering, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing noted. The 19 selling stockholders will sell...

