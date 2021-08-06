Pa. Justices Take Up 3rd Circ. Case Over Device Liability

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 3:13 PM EDT) -- As part of a dispute over an allegedly defective C.R. Bard Inc. vein filter, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case on recommendation from the Third Circuit to decide whether state law bars negligent design and strict liability claims related to medical devices. The Third Circuit asked the state's high court to take up the case in June based on what it said was uncertainty over how to apply decisions over allegedly unsafe drugs, and over product liability claims in general, to cases involving medical devices like Bard's clot-catching filter. The justices did not comment on the case...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS