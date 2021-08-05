Bankrupt Thai Budget Airline Gets Creditor OK For Rehab Plan

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt Thai budget airline Nok Air PLC has announced that its proposed rehabilitation plan has won the votes of the holders of nearly 77% of its debt and is heading to the Thai courts for approval. In a notice sent to the Thai stock exchange Wednesday, Bangkok-based Nok said at a creditors meeting that day the holders of 76.72% of its debt voted in favor of the proposed plan, and that the Central Bankruptcy Court has scheduled a hearing to consider the plan Aug. 26. The announcement did not contain any details of the plan, but in its July 2020 bankruptcy...

