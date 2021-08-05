3 Firms Drive $5.2B PE Buy Of Business Software Co.

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Clearlake Capital will buy learning and management software company Cornerstone OnDemand at an enterprise value of $5.2 billion, the companies said Thursday, in a transaction crafted by law firms Cooley, Sidley and Paul Hastings. The transaction sees Sidley Austin-advised Clearlake Capital Group LP picking up Cooley-advised Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. for $57.50 per share in cash, and as a result Cornerstone will no longer trade publicly, according to a statement. That per-share price represents a premium of about 31% over Cornerstone's closing stock price on June 1, which is the last full trading day before the firm made a U.S. Securities and...

