BP Escapes $80M Suit From Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 3:30 PM EDT) -- BP can't be held liable for more than $80 million in damages a contractor alleged it endured due to the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, after a Louisiana federal court has said there's little if any evidence to support the slew of claims. U.S. District Judge Carl J. Barbier on Thursday granted the energy company's request for summary judgment in the case, in which plaintiff Global Disaster Recovery & Rebuilding Services LLC claimed it was due damages as a result of the cascading effects of the 2010 offshore oil spill. While Global Disaster had claimed that the oil spill had harmed it...

