Endo Cases Highlight Rare Default Risk In Discovery Failures

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Default liability judgments because of discovery violations are rare. Endo Pharmaceuticals, however, is facing the threat of two being entered against it in a matter of months, as it fights allegations related to its opioid sales contributing to health crises in states such as New York. Endo's situation spotlights the extreme sanction, which is known as a civil "death penalty." Litigation and civil procedure experts told Law360 the judgment is typically reserved for litigation where conduct is particularly egregious, including the spoliation of evidence and repeated failures to follow court orders. It also can turn on the relevance of the unavailable or withheld...

