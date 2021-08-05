2 Wins For AI-Made Inventions May Be Just The Beginning

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 8:05 PM EDT) -- An Australian federal judge and South Africa's patent office last week cleared a path for inventions developed by artificial intelligence to gain patent protection, moves that experts say may start to chip away at long-standing requirements in the U.S. and beyond that people must be behind patented innovations. Last week, Judge Jonathan Beach of Melbourne became the first jurist in the world to say there's no reason why Stephen Thaler, the researcher who developed a "device for the autonomous bootstrapping of unified sentience," or DABUS, can't protect inventions that list the machine as their sole inventor. The ruling came two days...

