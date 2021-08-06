Irish Test Case Insurer To Pay €183M Biz Interruption Claims

Law360, London (August 6, 2021, 1:05 PM BST) -- Irish insurer FBD Insurance PLC said on Friday that it expects to pay out €183 million ($216 million) in business interruption claims and legal costs, after it lost a court case on cover for national coronavirus lockdowns. Dublin-based FBD said it had hiked the amount it had been expecting to pay out following the test case by €33 million, based on a reassessment of claims and greater legal costs than expected. The insurer was challenged by four pub-owners last year over whether insurance policies for business interruption should cover financial losses from the lockdowns ordered by the government during the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS