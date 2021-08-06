Malaysian Businessman Loses Appeal Over €36M Shares Suit

Law360, London (August 6, 2021, 3:36 PM BST) -- A Malaysian businessman must face a €36 million ($42.4 million) lawsuit over shares in a telecommunications project, as an English appeals court found the claimant company did not abuse the court's process by filing two actions stemming from the same dispute. The Court of Appeal dismissed on Thursday an appeal by the businessman, Tan Sri Syed Mohd Yusof Bin Tun Syed Nasir, which sought to prevent Zavarco PLC from demanding that he pay €36 million. Nasir had argued that the company should have claimed the debt in earlier court action. The appellate judges ruled that a declaration made by the court in 2017 did...

