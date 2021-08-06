Insurers Lose Battle To Limit Payouts After Law Firm Fraud

Law360, London (August 6, 2021, 4:04 PM BST) -- Insurers can't reduce their payouts for a partner at a Yorkshire law firm who defrauded her clients out of millions of pounds after an appeals court ruled on Friday that the thefts were not connected. The Court of Appeal ruled unanimously that HDI Global Speciality SE can't aggregate the claims filed by victims of Linda Box, a former partner at Dixon Cole & Gills, under the law firm's indemnity policy. The insurer had hoped to cap its payout to £2 million ($2.8 million) for all claims made against the northern England law firm, instead of a maximum of £2 million for each claim. ...

