Georgia Supreme Court Returns To Remote Oral Arguments

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 3:26 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court is returning to remote oral arguments after reinstating a mask mandate in its court building earlier this week as delta variant COVID-19 cases increase and vaccination rates remain low in the state. The high court announced Thursday that oral arguments scheduled for later this month on Aug. 24, 25 and 26 will be held via virtual hearings. The court hasn't made a decision yet about whether it will conduct remote oral arguments in September. Chief Justice David E. Nahmias said in a statement that courts can continue to conduct remote hearings "when it is lawful, effective and...

