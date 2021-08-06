Brand Battles: Prince's Estate Takes On 'Purple Rain' Wine

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 7:33 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, the estate of late singer Prince wants to cancel an Ohio winery's registration on "Purple Rain" wine, saying that the term "was not in the U.S. lexicon" until the artist used it in his 1984 song and movie — plus four other new cases you need to know. Putting a Cork In 'Purple Rain' Wine Prince's estate and the late artist's own label, NPG Records Inc., filed a petition with the board on Tuesday seeking to cancel a trademark registration for "Purple Rain," citing NPG's existing registration...

