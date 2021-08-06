Defunct Beverage Wholesaler Loses Appeal Of $9.2M VAT Bill

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 7:18 PM EDT) -- A defunct liquor wholesaler faces value-added tax of £6.6 million ($9.2 million) after the U.K. Court of Appeal on Friday upheld lower court rulings that it didn't meet its burden of proof for opposing the assessment. The wholesaler, Awards Drinks Ltd., had argued that HM Revenue & Customs was required to allege the company committed fraud when accusing it of ducking its VAT responsibilities. However, HMRC does not need to specifically accuse a taxpayer of fraud after presenting evidence of nonpayment, the court said. Awards Drinks was a U.K. entity selling beer, wine and spirits that went into voluntary liquidation in...

