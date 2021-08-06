AstraZeneca Asks Judge To Bar Use Of Fintiv Rule In PGRs

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca is the latest to say the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's policy of rejecting patent reviews based on district court litigation violates the law, arguing in a new lawsuit that applying the policy to post grant reviews renders those procedures "meaningless." In Virginia federal court on Thursday, AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, joined by fellow drugmaking heavyweight Daiichi Sankyo Inc., sued the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office over its so-called NHK-Fintiv rule, under which the PTAB can decide not to review a patent based on the progress of a parallel district court case. The drugmakers say that NHK-Fintiv, which was...

