Biopharma Co. Adagio Grabs $309M In Cooley-Led IPO

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Adagio Therapeutics Inc., a life sciences company working on antibody-based treatment for COVID-19, began trading Friday after pricing a $309.4 million upsized initial public offering shaped by Cooley LLP and underwriters' counsel Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. Adagio is offering 18.2 million shares of common stock at $17 each, which is half a million more shares than it anticipated and midway between its projected price range of $16 to $18 per share. It is now on the Nasdaq under the symbol "ADGI," with legal counsel for the IPO from Cooley. The company expects to close the offering Aug. 10, and its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS