DC Circ. Faults FERC's 'Breezy' Power Price Spike Review

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 5:49 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit said Friday that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's "breezy" look into why a power capacity auction yielded exceptionally high prices in Illinois didn't adequately justify allowing the prices to stand despite determining the auction rules needed fixing to prevent future price spikes. A unanimous panel agreed with consumer advocacy group Public Citizen that FERC failed to justify its finding that a 2015 auction that resulted in remarkably high electricity rates for a Midcontinent Independent System Operator service zone covering most of Illinois was just and fair. The panel said that despite FERC determining some provisions of the MISO...

