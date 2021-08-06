Abbott Can't Speed UK Trial As German IP Fight Looms

Law360, London (August 6, 2021, 6:42 PM BST) -- A High Court judge ruled on Friday that Abbott Laboratories cannot speed up a trial in its patent dispute with rival Dexcom Inc. because the request to expedite is an attempt to circumvent a parallel case before the German courts. Judge James Mellor ruled against Abbott, which asked the court to expedite a trial between it and Dexcom over a series of patents for glucose monitoring systems that track blood sugar levels in diabetics. Abbott asked the judge to speed up the trial on the substance of the patent dispute in order to avoid the so-called injunction gap in the German...

