Binance Shuts Down Derivatives Products In Hong Kong

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 2:45 PM EDT) -- Binance said Friday it will wind down its derivatives offering in Hong Kong — roughly a week after doing the same in Europe — as its CEO said the cryptocurrency exchange will "pivot" to taking a more "proactive" approach to regulatory compliance. Effective immediately, users from Hong Kong won't be able to open new derivatives product accounts, Binance said in an announcement. At some point, Hong Kong users will be given a 90-day period to close any open positions, but the company is still determining when to start the "grace period," the announcement said. The announcement cited the company's compliance efforts...

