Payday Lender Groups Argue Against Lifting CFPB Rule Stay

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 5:25 PM EDT) -- Two trade groups representing payday lenders implored a Texas federal judge to deny the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's motion to lift a 2018 stay imposed on its payday lending regulations, saying doing so would put their members in an even worse position than where they were before the stay. Community Financial Services Association of America Ltd. and the Consumer Service Alliance of Texas argued in a Thursday response to the bureau's July request that a "drive-by merits ruling" lifting the stay would leave their members scrambling to comply with the rules, which have been on ice for more than two years....

