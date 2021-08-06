Ex-Dykema Legal Secretary Says Age Bias Behind Her Firing

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 1:28 PM EDT) -- A former legal secretary for Dykema Gossett PLLC filed an age discrimination lawsuit against the firm Friday, alleging that after she turned 50 she was mocked for her age, consistently asked when she planned to retire, demoted and ultimately pushed out. Kathleen L. Liebau, who worked in the national law firm's Detroit and Bloomfield Hills offices for more than three decades before she was fired in 2019, told a Michigan federal court the mistreatment she faced at Dykema ran afoul of both federal and state anti-discrimination law. Liebau claimed coworkers made fun of her age once she turned 50 in late...

