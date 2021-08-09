3 Potential Speed Bumps To Biden's 50% Electric Vehicle Goal

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 6:32 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's goal of having 50% of all new cars and trucks sold in the U.S. be electric or hybrids by 2030 reinforces his commitment to tackling climate change, but overcoming supply chain and charging infrastructure hurdles and consumer hesitancy is key to making that transformation a reality. The Aug. 5 executive order, which also included setting tougher fuel economy and emissions standards that had been rolled back by the Trump administration, lays out ambitious electric vehicle adoption targets that experts say will advance core elements of Biden's Build Back Better plan tackling pandemic-related economic recovery efforts, climate change and infrastructure...

