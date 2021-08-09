Canadian Watchdog Probes Wireless Cos.' $21B Merger Plan

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Canada's competition agency says it will deepen an investigation into the possible effects on telecom markets from the planned $21.34 billion merger of two mobile communications providers. The Competition Bureau announced it has obtained court orders to advance its review of the proposed acquisition of Shaw Communications Inc. by Rogers Communications Inc., which the companies unveiled in March, by gathering data from third parties. The watchdog said it obtained orders from the Federal Court of Canada on July 26 and Aug. 1 that require Xplornet Communications Inc., BCE Inc., Telus Corp. and Quebecor Inc. to produce "records and written information related...

