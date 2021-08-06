Transaction Wire: DraftKings, LaLiga, Penn National

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 10:15 PM EDT) -- Spain's LaLiga soccer league sold a 10% stake of its business for more than $3 billion to a private equity firm and DraftKings inked a new deal for official NFL data, as deals continued in the sports and sports-betting industries amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Here, Law360 gets you caught up on some of the biggest recent deals. CVC Injects $3.2 Billion In LaLiga The top-flight soccer league in Spain, known as LaLiga, will receive an injection of 2.7 billion euros from the deal with CVC Capital Partners, dubbed a strategic investment in a statement from the league on Aug. 4....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS