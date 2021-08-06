Sainsbury's Settles Swipe Fee Case Against Mastercard

Law360, London (August 6, 2021, 9:21 PM BST) -- Sainsbury's Supermarkets Ltd. has reached a settlement with Mastercard Inc. ending litigation between the sides over fees that the U.K.'s highest court ruled are unlawful last year, according to a filing in the proceeding Friday. The U.K.'s Competition Appeal Tribunal issued an order withdrawing Sainsbury's claim against Mastercard over so-called multilateral interchange fees, which are bank-to-bank charges paid by a merchant's lender to a card-issuing bank when a purchase is processed. The order said the companies reached a confidential settlement on July 16 but did not disclose any terms of the agreement. A representative for Sainsbury's said Friday that the company...

