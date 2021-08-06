NJ Judges, Staffers Must Be Vaccinated Or Tested Each Week

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- New Jersey state court judges and staffers must prove they have received a COVID-19 vaccine or provide the results of a weekly coronavirus test as the state judiciary grapples with worsening pandemic conditions in New Jersey and across the country, officials said Friday. A few days after Gov. Phil Murphy imposed similar requirements for workers in health care and other facilities, judiciary officials made that announcement amid an uptick in coronavirus infections as the highly contagious delta variant spreads through the state. Former state Appellate Division Judge Glenn A. Grant, who is now acting administrative director of the state courts, said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS