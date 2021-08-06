5 Highlights As Endo, Arnold & Porter Face Opioid Oblivion

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 10:44 PM EDT) -- Endo Pharmaceuticals and Arnold & Porter struggled Friday to contain fast-spreading fallout from explosive allegations they hid "damning evidence" in opioid litigation, as a New York judge contemplated nuking the drugmaker's entire trial defense and plaintiffs' lawyers argued that the misconduct has damaged opioid cases nationwide. Endo and its Arnold & Porter attorneys have been accused of concealing records with incriminating evidence of the drugmaker's opioid marketing tactics. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) The salvage operation occurred at a special court hearing that explored whether Endo and its attorneys gained an irredeemably unfair advantage over New York state and two Long Island counties in an...

