BT Sues Electric Network For Negligence Over London Fire

Law360, London (August 10, 2021, 4:33 PM BST) -- Telecommunications giant BT accused UK Power Network of negligence in a lawsuit, saying the electricity distributor's failings caused a 2015 fire that blazed for days beneath a London street and damaged its underground data equipment. UKPN and its subsidiary, London Power Network, violated duties of care to take "reasonable skill and care to ensure that [their] electrical equipment did not cause physical damage to BT's data equipment ... so as to avoid economic loss to BT," British Telecommunications PLC said in its newly public July 26 High Court lawsuit. As a result, BT has suffered loss and damage totaling over £812,000...

