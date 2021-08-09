Fund Manager Says Breach Of Trust Claims Without Merit

Law360, London (August 9, 2021, 4:59 PM BST) -- A London fund manager has described as "totally without merit" allegations he invested a mutual fund's money for his own benefit, insisting he acted honestly and that the action was in accordance with a strategy agreed upon with his firm's client. Bruno Pannetier, the co-founder of Old Park Capital, said in a defense statement filed at the High Court on Wednesday that a $6.7 million lawsuit accusing the asset manager of fraudulent breach of trust is based on "incorrect information or erroneous interpretation of the facts." Old Park Capital Maestro Fund, a Cayman Islands investment fund, claims it was forced into liquidation in 2016...

