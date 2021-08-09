Angus Energy Sues Former Adviser Over £14M Financing Deal

Law360, London (August 9, 2021, 5:20 PM BST) -- Angus Energy PLC has accused in a new lawsuit financial adviser Gneiss Energy Ltd. of lying about its connections with a potential funder in order to secure a contract tied to an English onshore gas reservoir development. Offshore oil and gas company Angus Energy says in a High Court lawsuit that it has suffered loss because of Gneiss's alleged dishonesty and that the deal between the two companies should be rescinded. At the heart of the dispute is an arrangement the two companies entered into in September, under which Gneiss would act as Angus' exclusive financial adviser to raise up to £14...

