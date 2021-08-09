Philip Morris Sues British American Tobacco Over Vape IP

Law360, London (August 9, 2021, 5:26 PM BST) -- U.S. tobacco giant Philip Morris has hit rival British American Tobacco with an IP infringement lawsuit over four of its U.K. patents for e-cigarette technology, in the latest in a series of intellectual property disputes between the two. Philip Morris Products SA asked the High Court in a July 20 lawsuit, which has now been made public, to invalidate four U.K. patents held by British American Tobacco and a startup venture that it created to experiment with new cigarette technology called Nicoventures Trading Ltd. The lawsuit argues that the patents, under which BAT has the rights to the heating technology used...

