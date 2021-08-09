Pa. Panel Axes Challenge To Gas Drilling In State Forests

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 2:06 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania court has axed an environmental group's claims that the state constitution's protections on clean air, pure water and conservation of natural resources required officials to scrap provisions of a forest management plan that call for oil and gas drilling on public land. The state's Commonwealth Court ruled Friday that the 2016 plan crafted by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources did not constitute binding policy and that the lawsuit from the Pennsylvania Environmental Defense Foundation did not challenge any specific actions being taken by the state. The plan "contains no mandatory, restrictive language that is indicative of a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS