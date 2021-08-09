Virus Exclusions Bar Salon, Laundromat's COVID-19 Coverage

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 3:41 PM EDT) -- A pair of New Jersey federal judges said insurers' "virus exclusions" in their business insurance policies unambiguously barred coverage stemming from businesses' losses during the COVID-19 pandemic, dashing lawsuits by a salon and a chain of dry cleaners. Nearly identical language in Sentinel Insurance Co. and Twin City Fire Insurance Co. policies barred claims for loss or damage caused by "fungi, wet rot, dry rot, bacteria or virus" — and therefore scuttled lawsuits from Salon Dare and Z Business Prototypes, which operates as Any Garment Cleaners, the judges ruled. On Friday, U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp pointed to a colleague's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS