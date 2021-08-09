Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Vote Moots Suit Over Flavored Vape Ban, Judge Says

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge agreed to toss Big Tobacco's lawsuit against the state's ban on flavored vape products, ruling Friday that an upcoming referendum allowing voters to decide the law's fate renders the challenge moot.

U.S. District Judge Cathy Ann Bencivengo said that the referendum challenging Senate Bill 793 — which qualified in January for the November 2022 ballot— suspended the state's flavored vape ban until Californians cast their votes and renders the tobacco companies' suit unripe for adjudication.

Judge Bencivengo wrote that "any purported injury to plaintiffs caused by enforcement of S.B. 793 is contingent on the outcome of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!