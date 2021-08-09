Calif. Vote Moots Suit Over Flavored Vape Ban, Judge Says

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge agreed to toss Big Tobacco's lawsuit against the state's ban on flavored vape products, ruling Friday that an upcoming referendum allowing voters to decide the law's fate renders the challenge moot. U.S. District Judge Cathy Ann Bencivengo said that the referendum challenging Senate Bill 793 — which qualified in January for the November 2022 ballot— suspended the state's flavored vape ban until Californians cast their votes and renders the tobacco companies' suit unripe for adjudication. Judge Bencivengo wrote that "any purported injury to plaintiffs caused by enforcement of S.B. 793 is contingent on the outcome of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS