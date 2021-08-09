Oklahoma Asks High Court To Ditch Its McGirt Decision

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 9:57 PM EDT) -- Oklahoma has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn its landmark McGirt decision, saying the ruling that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation still exists was wrong and that the decision's jurisdictional implications had led to "chaos" in the state. The state is challenging an Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals decision tossing a non-Indian man's state court murder conviction, which led to his being sentenced to death. The appellate court, known as the OCCA, said that based on the Supreme Court's decision in McGirt on the similarly situated Creek reservation, the crimes of which Shaun Michael Bosse was convicted were committed within...

