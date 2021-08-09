Indian Diamond Tycoon Modi Wins Right To Appeal Extradition

Law360, London (August 9, 2021, 12:45 PM BST) -- A judge ruled Monday that diamond tycoon Nirav Modi can fight to remain in Britain as there was an arguable case that his extradition to India to face charges over an alleged $2 billion ($2.77 billion) fraud might lead him to commit suicide. A High Court judge has granted gem tycoon Nirav Modi — seen here with Bollywood star Lisa Haydon — permission to appeal against his extradition to India because his mental health might be affected. (Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) High Court Judge Martin Chamberlain granted Modi permission to appeal an order for his extradition, saying it was...

