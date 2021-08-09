Finance Biz Wins OK To Take Restructuring To Creditors

Law360, London (August 9, 2021, 3:02 PM BST) -- A judge gave a property finance company the green light on Monday to ask its creditors to vote on a restructuring plan to bring it out of administration as it struggles to meet its obligations following the pandemic and Brexit. High Court Judge Richard Snowden's ruling follows a July 9 oral approval that he granted Amicus Finance, in which he said he accepts the evidence from administrators that it was no longer financially viable or in the interest of creditors for the company to remain in administration "I accept the evidence of the administrators that, absent significant new funding (which it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS