Qatari Fund Loses Extension Over 'Fake' Antique Statue

Law360, London (August 9, 2021, 5:15 PM BST) -- A High Court judge ruled Monday that a private Qatari investment fund's boss waited too long before serving a £1.6 million ($2.2 million) lawsuit on an antiques dealer who sold him an allegedly fake statue, saying the pandemic wasn't a valid excuse for delay. High Court Judge William Davis upheld findings that Qatar Investment and Projects Development Holding Co. and its CEO Sheikh Hamad bin Abdulla al Thani missed their chance to serve claims against Swiss antiques dealer Phoenix Ancient Art SA. The investment fund and al Thani, a former emir, sued the dealer in 2020 to recoup the cash paid...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS